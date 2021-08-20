9:59 by Pindula News Have your say: “Mnangagwa Persuaded Zambia’s Edgar Lungu To Concede Defeat”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly made a phone call to Zambia's outgoing president Edgar Lungu to step aside for the sake of peace in the country and SADC region after he had lost to opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Hakainde Hichilema.