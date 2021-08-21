13:07 by Africa Renewal Have your say: ‘Our goal is speedy vaccination of 800 million Africans’

Professor Benedict Oramah wears many hats. He is the President of the Africa Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the African Union COVID-19 Response Fund and a member of the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVAT), an initiative of the AU Commission and its partners to provide Africans access to COVID-19 vaccines.