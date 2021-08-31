ZEC Registration Centres “Underutilised”

Some people choose to register to vote when a general election draws close but ZEC said that its centres dotted across the country are always open in between elections.
Responding to a Twitter user who had accused the electoral body of being controlled by ZANU PF and also demanded the establishment of more voter registration centres in urban areas, ZEC said:
Voter registration is continuous. If you are not registered, follow this link Consolidated ZEC Addresses to find a voter registration centre near you.
We are not controlled by anyone. However, more centres will be open according to demand.
Encourage your friends to use the current static voter registration centres which are seriously underutilised.
Meanwhile, ZEC added only six people to the voters’ roll in May in Masvingo Province.
Meanwhile, ZEC added only six people to the voters' roll in May in Masvingo Province.

The Deputy Provincial Election Officer (PEO) Maxwell Ncube told said that not too many people were coming to register to vote due to attitudes that make them want to register at the 11th hour.