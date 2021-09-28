19:05 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Kazembe, Matanga to pay US$12 000 compensation for unlawful arrest, detention and prosecution

THE High Court has ordered Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Commissioner-General of Zimbabwe Republic Police Godwin Matanga to pay Linda Musiyamhanje US$12 000 as damages for violation of her fundamental rights when she was unlawfully arrested, detained and prosecuted 10 years ago for allegedly murdering a police officer.