Makomborero’s Detention: UK Urges Zimbabwe To Respect The Laws

Makomborero has been in prison since April serving a 14-month jail term after being convicted of inciting public violence after he had demonstrated with colleagues demanding the release of ZINASU president Takudzwa Ngadziore.
Minister for South Asia, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Lord Tariq Ahmad said the British government was in contact with Haruzivishe’s lawyers while awaiting the outcome of his case.
He was responding to written questions from Lord Daniel Moylan. Lord Ahmad said:
The UK remains concerned about the human rights situation in Zimbabwe, including arrests of and violence towards civil society and opposition activists.
The British Embassy in Harare is in touch with Makomborero Haruzivishe’s lawyers as we await the outcome of his appeal. The UK regularly urges the Zimbabwean government to meet its international and domestic obligations by respecting the rule of law and the freedoms and rights enshrined in the Zimbabwean Constitution, safeguarding human rights, and committing to genuine political and economic reform for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.
The Minister for Africa most recently raised the human rights situation in Zimbabwe with Foreign Minister Shava on 9 July. We will continue to speak out, both privately and in public, where we have concerns and work alongside the international community to support a better future for all Zimbabweans.
Haruzivishe was granted $10 000 bail pending appeal on his 14-month prison sentence in July but has been kept in jail regardless.
He was instead moved from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison to Harare Central Prison where it is said he is being strangled in his sleep by fellow inmates.
UK remarks might be a blow to Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement agenda.Post published in: Featured