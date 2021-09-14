Mugabe family to challenge reburial bid

Zimbabwe’s governing Zanu-PF party says it’s unfortunate how the legal tussle over where Robert Mugabe’s body should stay is playing out. The former President died in a Singapore hospital in 2019, nearly two years after a military coup toppled his 37-year-rule. On Friday, a court outside Harare ruled Mugabe’s body must be dug up, from his current resting place in his home village of Kutama, and reburied at the National Heroes Acre in the capital. Courtesy #DStv403
HARARE – A Zimbabwe court has supported a traditional court ruling that the body of former President Robert Mugabe should be exhumed and reburied at Heroes’ Acre in Harare.
The Mugabe family’s lawyer says they have filed an appeal to suspend the traditional court’s decision because Mugabe’s children were not part of the proceedings.
Fungai Chimwamurombe, the family’s lawyer, said: “The three children of the late president were not part of the hearing which was done earlier at the chief community court [of Chief Mukanganwi] hence they should not be approaching the magistrate’s court, a decision which we believe was erred and hence, we are challenging on appeal.”