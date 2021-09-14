Mugabe family to challenge reburial bid

HARARE – A Zimbabwe court has supported a traditional court ruling that the body of former President Robert Mugabe should be exhumed and reburied at Heroes’ Acre in Harare.

The Mugabe family’s lawyer says they have filed an appeal to suspend the traditional court’s decision because Mugabe’s children were not part of the proceedings.

Fungai Chimwamurombe, the family’s lawyer, said: “The three children of the late president were not part of the hearing which was done earlier at the chief community court [of Chief Mukanganwi] hence they should not be approaching the magistrate’s court, a decision which we believe was erred and hence, we are challenging on appeal.”