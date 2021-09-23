Urgent Need for Clean Water in Harare, Zimbabwe

Millions of residents in Harare, Zimbabwe have not had access to clean water for years.

Febby Shoko, Resident of Harare

Sometimes we get city council water in the taps, it is not clean, we cannot drink it because it smells badly, we cannot use it to cook.

People rely on water from boreholes…

many of which are contaminated.

Patricia Chisaki, Resident of Harare

Harare City Council and the [central] government should collectively find a sustainable solution to ensure daily access to potable water in the city.

Patricia Chisaki, Resident of Harare

Resident of Harare

It is everyone’s right in Zimbabwe to have access to safe, clean water that we can drink.