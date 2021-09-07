Vaccination Certificates Will Be Required To Access Public Places – Chiwenga

His statement runs against recently pronounced Government policy that vaccination is voluntary. It also contradicts a statement made by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in Chipinge recently that members of the public will not be forced to get vaccinated.
Chiwenga made the remarks while in Buhera where he was touring Dorowa, a phosphate mine on Sunday. He said:
As the Minister of Health and Child Care, I will make sure that vaccination certificates will be required for people to access public places although we have relaxed a few things. I, therefore, encourage people to be vaccinated as it will be difficult to enjoy services when lockdown measures are relaxed.
We will allow you to watch soccer, watch cricket and enjoy food in a restaurant but you will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. We will not allow you to enter public places without a vaccination certificate.
Chiwenga met Dorowa executives and Government officials as the first step towards the commissioning of a fertilizer value chain that will the ministries of Commerce and Industry, Agriculture, Mines and Ministry of transport coming together to bring the project to fruition.
The Government intends to make Dorowa Minerals viable so that the country stops importing fertiliser.
Dorowa Mine is a subsidiary of Chemplex Corporation that falls under the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe, a Government-owned entity.
The mine produces phosphate which is processed to produce phosphorous used in the production of fertilizers, food additives, treatment of water, metals, manufacturing of detergents and processing of meat products.