ZIFA Fires Logarusic

Pindula presents the announcement in full:
ZIFA, LOGA PART WAYS
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that it has amicably parted ways with Senior Men’s team coach Zdravko Logarusic. The decision was arrived at upon consideration by the full Executive Committee of all the various relevant circumstances pertaining to the coach’s contract.
The entire technical team has also been disbanded.
The appointment of the interim technical team shall be announced in due course as the Executive Committee has already set in motion the process.
For and on behalf of the Zimbabwe Football Association:
Xolisani Gwesela
Communications & Competitions Manager.