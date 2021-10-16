Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 15 October 2021

- New cases: 34
- Local Cases: 34
- Returnees: 0
- Deaths: 0
- Vaccinations: 8 053 (first dose); 12 418 (second dose)
- Total Cumulative Vaccinations: 3 208 474 (first dose); 2 465 642 (second dose).
- As of 13 October 2021, @1500hrs there were 97 hospitalised cases: New Admissions 27, Asymptomatic 10, mild to moderate 63, severe 15 and 9 in Intensive Care Units.
- Tests: 4 432 (Positivity today was 0.8%)
- New Recoveries: 78; National Recovery Rate: 95%
- Active Cases: 1 596
- Total Cumulative Cases: 132 285
- Total Recoveries: 126 034
- Total Deaths: 4 655
|Province
|PCR Tests Ag
|Cum Cases (New)
|Recovered Cases (New)
|Active Cases
|Deaths (New)
|Bulawayo
|320
|13228(0)
|12362(8)
|140
|726(0)
|Harare
|1508
|27527(3)
|25 983(12)
|39
|1 505(0)
|Manicaland
|216
|14 151(11)
|13331(0)
|361
|459(0)
|Mash Cent
|72
|8 463(0)
|8 196(0)
|8
|259(0)
|Mash East
|955
|14 197(5)
|13 441(0)
|411
|345(0)
|Mash West
|71
|16 359(3)
|15779(4)
|88
|492(0)
|Midlands
|173
|10 197(5)
|9763(33)
|30
|404(0)
|Masvingo
|209
|10 892(3)
|10479(0)
|230
|183(0)
|Mat North
|747
|8 087(3)
|7 756(4)
|232
|99(0)
|Mat South
|161
|9 184(1)
|9 944(17)
|57
|183(0)
|Total
|4432
|132 285(34)
|126 034(78)
|1 596
|4 655(0)