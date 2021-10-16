16.10.2021 4:59
Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 15 October 2021

Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 15 October 2021:
  • New cases: 34
  • Local Cases: 34
  • Returnees: 0
  • Deaths: 0
  • Vaccinations8 053 (first dose); 12 418 (second dose)
  • Total Cumulative Vaccinations: 3 208 474 (first dose); 2 465 642 (second dose).
  • As of 13 October 2021, @1500hrs there were 97 hospitalised cases: New Admissions 27, Asymptomatic 10, mild to moderate 63, severe 15 and 9 in Intensive Care Units.
  • Tests: 4 432 (Positivity today was 0.8%)
  • New Recoveries: 78; National Recovery Rate: 95%
  • Active Cases: 1 596
  • Total Cumulative Cases: 132 285
  • Total Recoveries: 126 034
  • Total Deaths: 4 655
Province PCR Tests Ag Cum Cases (New) Recovered Cases (New) Active Cases Deaths (New)
Bulawayo 320 13228(0) 12362(8) 140 726(0)
Harare 1508 27527(3) 25 983(12) 39 1 505(0)
Manicaland 216 14 151(11) 13331(0) 361 459(0)
Mash Cent 72 8 463(0) 8 196(0) 8 259(0)
Mash East 955 14 197(5) 13 441(0) 411 345(0)
Mash West 71 16 359(3) 15779(4) 88 492(0)
Midlands 173 10 197(5) 9763(33) 30 404(0)
Masvingo 209 10 892(3) 10479(0) 230 183(0)
Mat North 747 8 087(3) 7 756(4) 232 99(0)
Mat South 161 9 184(1) 9 944(17) 57 183(0)
Total 4432 132 285(34) 126 034(78) 1 596 4 655(0)

