Florence Taruvinga Defeats Peter Mutasa To Become ZCTU President

Taruvinga, an Energy Sector Workers Union of Zimbabwe (ESWUZ) senior official polled 73 votes ahead of the outgoing ZCTU president, Peter Mutasa who polled 59 votes at the just ended 9th elective conference held in Harare.
She has broken the gender record, becoming the first woman to lead the federation.
Valentine Chikosi from the Zimbabwe Revenue Trade Union was elected as the ZCTU’s first vice president.
The second vice president post went to Nicholas Mazarura of the Zimbabwe Construction and Allied Trades Workers Union with the third vice president seat going to Runesu Chipamangauta. Below are the new leaders:
- PRESIDENT – Florence Taruvinga – Energy Sector Workers Union of Zimbabwe (ESWUZ)
- First VP – Valentine Chikosi – Zimbabwe Revenue Trade Union
- Second VP – Nicholas Mazarura – Zimbabwe Construction and Allied Trades Workers Union
- Third VP – Runesu Chipamangauta.
- First Deputy Secretary-General – Runesu Dzimiri – The Food Federation and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe
- Treasurer-General – Douglas Chiradza – National Energy Workers Union of Zimbabwe
Taruvinga’s ascendency immediately aroused excitement on Zanu PF-linked social media handles marking a climb down from the stance taken against Mutasa’s era which was characterised by a hostile relationship with the ruling party.
@zanupf_patriots became one of the first ones to pour out congratulatory messages. Said the party:
Meet Florence Taruvinga the new @ZctuZimbabwe president!! Florence Taruvinga defeated Peter Mutasa to become the first female president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.
Good riddance!! @ZctuZimbabwe President @MutasaPeter has lost the giant labour body’s presidency to Florence Taruvinga.
@Jamwanda2, who is George Charamba, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson tweeted:
Peter akwapaidzwa!!! @Artuz_teachers yashaikwa pamap!!!Marombe!!!
ZCTU is the country’s biggest workers’ representative with most of its members in different sectors of industry in Zimbabwe.
