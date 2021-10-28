12:45 by Pindula News Have your say: Grieving Family Accuses Doves Of Presenting Coffin Without A Corpse For Burial

Doves has been threatened with legal action by the family of the late Brian Chimwamurombe, who was reportedly buried in a “mass grave” at Granville cemetery (Ku Mbudzi) by the funeral parlour after it presented his family with a coffin without a corpse for burial.