Protect Cecil the lion’s family in Zimbabwe

After Cecil’s heartbreaking death, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed African lions under the Endangered Species Act—a move we hoped would save other lions from Cecil’s tragic fate. But that has not been the case. USFWS is still issuing lion trophy import permits and ignoring its own regulations to only allow imports that “would enhance the survival of the species.” Since 2018, the agency has issued 23 permits to import lion trophies from Zimbabwe alone.
And now we have reason to believe members of Cecil’s family, and in particular two brothers who are protecting the family, who all still live in the same protected area are at risk of suffering the same horrible fate as him.
Something must change before it’s too late for these majestic animals. The USFWS has shown that they are not following the best science in granting trophy import permits. Congress has taken action by including language in appropriations that would halt the import of lion and elephant trophies from Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania. We demand USFWS support this proposed direction from Congress and stop allowing these imports.
TAKE ACTION
Use the form below to tell the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Deputy Director, Martha Williams, to support the actions of Congress and halt the import of lion trophies from Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania into the United States. As long as these hunters can bring home their trophies, lions like Cecil and his family will continue to be targeted.