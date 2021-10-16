19:07 by Pindula News Have your say: Senior Police Officer, Subordinate Jailed For Diverting Smuggled Goods

A senior police officer, Inspector Elias Mawomba (47), and his subordinate, Assistant Inspector Dickson Siakwimbi have been jailed for an effective 15 months for diverting two vehicles from offloading smuggled goods inside the Beitbridge Border Post.