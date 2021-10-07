SONA: Mnangagwa Urged To Address High-level Corruption, Human Rights Abuses

This comes after last week, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said the major perpetrators of corruption in the country were bigwigs, adding that the country was losing over US$1.8 billion annually through corruption.
Mnangagwa is today also expected to officially open the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament and layout a new legislative agenda.
The Third Session of the Ninth Parliament was adjourned in September.
Analysts told NewsDay that Mnangagwa should map a new plan to deal with rampant corruption, financial leakages, as well as the legislative agenda for Parliament.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition director Blessing Vava said Mnangagwa’s Sona and official opening of Parliament should serve as a platform to genuinely deal with the high unemployment rates and the plight of workers. Vava said:
On the economic front, it is our hope that the President will appreciate the fact that corruption and the plunder of national resources (including by foreigners affiliated to the ruling party), continues to dent efforts towards economic recovery.
He added that the country’s bad human rights record, coupled with the militarisation of key State institutions, continues to scare away potential investors.
Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said Mnangagwa should address the real economic woes that are bedevilling the economy adding that it was imperative to be clear on the legal framework on the protection of media practitioners and civil society organisations from harassment to promote checks and balances on the Executive.
Masunungure said the previous session of Parliament was chaotic, resulting in the electorate being short-changed after several MDC Alliance MPs were recalled.
Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation executive director Samuel Wadzai said traders hoped that Mnangagwa would announce a legislative framework that would support the informal sector, which contributed significantly to the gross domestic product of the country.Post published in: Featured