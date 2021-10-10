U.S. Donates US$6 Million To Support Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Response

The funds were channelled through UNICEF and it will assist in infection prevention and control measures including water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, and child protection interventions. Mr Art Brown USAID/Zimbabwe Mission Director said:
The United States remains committed to responding to ongoing healthcare and humanitarian needs.
Together with our partners, USAID ensures healthcare facilities can continue to provide services in a safe environment for both healthcare workers and clients.
We will also continue to protect those most vulnerable to the increased rates of gender-based violence that we have seen during the pandemic.
Under the programme, 300 frontline healthcare workers will be trained in Covid-19 case management, adherence to infection prevention, and control best practices.
At least 100 health centres will be supplied with personal protective equipment (PPEs).
UNICEF Zimbabwe representative Tajudeen Oyewale said the international relief organisation was grateful to the United States, as part of its global collaborative efforts in the support to fight the pandemic in Zimbabwe.
USAID’s funding will reduce the risk of infection and improve access to health care by upgrading WASH infrastructure for 75 health centres.
The funds will also help UNICEF scale up psychosocial support and referral services for at-risk children, women, and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).
UNICEF will also sensitise adolescent girls and young women on available post-GBV support and promote uptake of the services, including the roll-out of a new mobile application.