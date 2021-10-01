We Didn’t Bar Any Political Party From Stakeholder Engagements – ZEC

There have been reports in the media since Wednesday suggesting that the Commission had not invited the party saying it does not know who MDC Alliance is since there are disputes over the name between the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora and the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.
ZEC spokesperson commissioner Joyce Kazembe told NewsDay on Wednesday that the MDC Alliance was not invited. She said:
We did not extend our invitation to MDC Alliance to be part of a stakeholder meeting because the matter regarding the name MDC Alliance is still before the courts.
Now we don’t know who MDC Alliance is before the court’s final judgment, hence we could not invite MDC Alliance. We can’t acknowledge it until the court judgment. As it stands, we await the court judgment to be able to work with MDC Alliance, just like other political parties in Zimbabwe.
This infuriated the opposition party which responded saying the latest development was confirmation that ZEC was not independent as it was a tool for the ruling ZANU PF. In response to media reports, ZEC said:
Contrary to press reports, ZEC has not barred any political party from stakeholder engagements. Mr Dalumuzi Khumalo (in white shirt) of MDC Alliance attended the Mat North meeting held in Lupane today. ZEC continues to engage its stakeholders countrywide.
Some observers said the statement was a firefighting measure following the backlash from stakeholders.