ZANU PF Activists Disrupt MDC Alliance Presser

The ZANU PF youths, who were led by Alex Gakanje, only left the premises after police officers threatened to arrest them.
MDC Alliance co-vice-president Welshman Ncube said there was a need for respect for human rights to guarantee good international relations. Said Ncube:
We are aware that Zimbabwe has lurched from crisis to crisis, a political crisis for a very long period of time — a crisis of legitimacy.
Over several decades now, we have had disputed elections after disputed elections, which arise because of the huge deficit in governance manifested mostly during elections.
There are issues to do with the capture of the law, which has reached unprecedented levels which we never reached during (the late former President Robert) Mugabe’s rule.
The violence which is taking place continuously and violation of basic rights established shows that all that is wrong with Zimbabwe.
The Government has blamed targeted sanctions imposed on the country’s ruling elite by western powers for perennial economic challenges, a charge that has been rejected by the United States of America and its allies.