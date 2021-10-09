ZERA Speaks On ‘List’ Of Service Stations Selling Fuel In RTGS Dollars

In a statement, ZERA said as of now, there are no service stations that have been set aside to sell fuel in RTGS dollars and the purported list is bogus. The energy regulator said in the statement:
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority takes note of a message circulating on social media platforms with a list of service stations purported to begin selling RTGS fuel.
While government and its relevant agencies are working on modalities to roll out RTGS fuel to the public there has not been any outlets designated to sell fuel in RTGS.
The public will be informed through the normal channels once a position has been confirmed by the government. ZERA distances itself from this list and any information in that regard.
To confirm authenticity, all communication by the authority is issued on a ZERA letterhead, with an official ZERA dated stamp.