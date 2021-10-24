17:13 by Zimbabwe Vigil Have your say: Zimbabwe ‘burning’ – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Amid violent attempts by Zanu PF to disrupt campaigning by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, there are growing demands for real freedom of expression in Zimbabwe. The American Bar Association Centre for Human Rights accused President Mnangagwa of ‘abusing the criminal justice system to persecute government critics’ and called for the repeal of repressive laws.