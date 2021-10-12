12.10.2021 9:01
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 11 October 2021

Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 11 October 2021:
Zimbabwe Covid-19 Update

 

  • New cases: 79
  • Local Cases: 79
  • Returnees: 0
  • Deaths: 6
  • The five deaths reported by Harare province were community deaths that occurred between 3 and 8 October and were not reported.
  • Vaccinations5 046 (first dose); 8 238 (second dose)
  • Total Cumulative Vaccinations: 3 176 744 (first dose); 2 417 442 (second dose).
  • As of 10 October 2021, 01500hrs there were 60 hospitalised cases: New Admissions 5, Asymptomatic 7, mild to moderate 34, severe 16 and 3 in Intensive Care Units.
  • Tests: 4 019 (Positivity today was 1.9%)
  • New Recoveries: 251; National Recovery Rate: 94%
  • Active Cases: 1 753
  • Total Cumulative Cases: 131 875
  • Total Recoveries: 125 479
  • Total Deaths: 4 643
Province PCR Tests Ag Cum Cases (New) Recovered Cases (New) Active Cases Deaths (New)
Bulawayo 456 13 215(7) 12333(10) 156 726(0)
Harare 1997 27 497(6) 5 954(6) 41 502(5)
Manicaland 400 14 035(6) 13 289(42) 291 455(0)
Mash Cent 192 8 459(6) 8 196(0) 6 257(1)
Mash East 0 14 155(14) 13 373(51) 438 344(0)
Mash West 503 16 345(0) 15 773(5) 80 492(0)
Midlands 355 10 176(13) 9 687(64) 85 404(0)
Masvingo 206 10 828(8) 10 428(10) 219 181(0)
Mat North 568 7 995(15) 7 581(36) 315 99(0)
Mat South 42 9 170(4) 8 865(27) 122 183(0)
Total 4 019 131 875(79) 125 479(251) 1753 4643(6)

