Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 11 October 2021

- New cases: 79
- Local Cases: 79
- Returnees: 0
- Deaths: 6
- The five deaths reported by Harare province were community deaths that occurred between 3 and 8 October and were not reported.
- Vaccinations: 5 046 (first dose); 8 238 (second dose)
- Total Cumulative Vaccinations: 3 176 744 (first dose); 2 417 442 (second dose).
- As of 10 October 2021, 01500hrs there were 60 hospitalised cases: New Admissions 5, Asymptomatic 7, mild to moderate 34, severe 16 and 3 in Intensive Care Units.
- Tests: 4 019 (Positivity today was 1.9%)
- New Recoveries: 251; National Recovery Rate: 94%
- Active Cases: 1 753
- Total Cumulative Cases: 131 875
- Total Recoveries: 125 479
- Total Deaths: 4 643
|Province
|PCR Tests Ag
|Cum Cases (New)
|Recovered Cases (New)
|Active Cases
|Deaths (New)
|Bulawayo
|456
|13 215(7)
|12333(10)
|156
|726(0)
|Harare
|1997
|27 497(6)
|5 954(6)
|41
|502(5)
|Manicaland
|400
|14 035(6)
|13 289(42)
|291
|455(0)
|Mash Cent
|192
|8 459(6)
|8 196(0)
|6
|257(1)
|Mash East
|0
|14 155(14)
|13 373(51)
|438
|344(0)
|Mash West
|503
|16 345(0)
|15 773(5)
|80
|492(0)
|Midlands
|355
|10 176(13)
|9 687(64)
|85
|404(0)
|Masvingo
|206
|10 828(8)
|10 428(10)
|219
|181(0)
|Mat North
|568
|7 995(15)
|7 581(36)
|315
|99(0)
|Mat South
|42
|9 170(4)
|8 865(27)
|122
|183(0)
|Total
|4 019
|131 875(79)
|125 479(251)
|1753
|4643(6)