8 Karoi Council Officials Arrested For Corruptly Allocating Themselves Properties 

Town secretary, Wellington Mutikani, on suspension over other allegations, was back in court facing four counts of corruptly allocating himself four residential stands.
He is also accused of awarding himself a tender between 2015 and 2021.
Council chairperson, councillor Abel Matsika, is also facing allegations of unlawfully allocating himself a residential stand.
Five other Karoi councillors, Stewart Jena, Nicholas Murwira, Rangarirai Hungwe, Thomas Mbiri and Kenson Kamuponda were also arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) on allegations of awarding themselves unapproved T&S allowances.
The other accused, Hastings Makunda, an administration officer, also faces allegations of unlawfully allocating himself a residential stand.
All the accused appeared at Karoi Magistrates Court Thursday and Friday and were released on bail with varying conditions each.