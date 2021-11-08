28.11.2021 9:06
by Pindula News

8 Karoi Council Officials Arrested For Corruptly Allocating Themselves Properties 

They allegedly allocated themselves residential and commercial stands without following procedures and awarded each other unapproved travelling and subsistence (T&S) allowances.

Town secretary, Wellington Mutikani, on suspension over other allegations, was back in court facing four counts of corruptly allocating himself four residential stands.

He is also accused of awarding himself a tender between 2015 and 2021.

Council chairperson, councillor Abel Matsika, is also facing allegations of unlawfully allocating himself a residential stand.

Five other Karoi councillors, Stewart Jena, Nicholas Murwira, Rangarirai Hungwe, Thomas Mbiri and Kenson Kamuponda were also arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) on allegations of awarding themselves unapproved T&S allowances.

The other accused, Hastings Makunda, an administration officer, also faces allegations of unlawfully allocating himself a residential stand.

All the accused appeared at Karoi Magistrates Court Thursday and Friday and were released on bail with varying conditions each.

