Mozambique insurgency | Zimbabwean sisters still missing

HARARE – It’s been nearly eight months since the bloody attack by insurgents on Palma in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.
Mariana Fransisco and her younger sister, Monica Louis, were captured by militants on 27 March.
Their family is pleading with the Mozambique and Zimbabwe governments to facilitate their safe release.
Dozens of civilians were killed and around 30,000 were left displaced after the attack.
The Zimbabwe government confirmed that it is working for the sisters’ release.
