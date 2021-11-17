8:48 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Will Patriotic Act also criminalize treasonous leaders who sabotage country through high-level corruption?

The noise around the proposed Patriotic Act has been on the increase, especially over the past month - possibly, buoyed by the recent visit by the UN (United Nations) Special Rapporteur on the impact of sanctions, Alena Douhan, as well as the 25 October SADC (Southern African Development Community) Zimbabwe Anti-sanctions Day.