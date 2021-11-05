19:39 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Zim court punishes Kazembe and Matanga over dog bites

A ZIMBABWEAN court has ordered Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to pay more than ZWL500 000 to two Beitbridge residents who were mauled by police dogs in 2020.