22.11.2021 13:03
by Reuters

Zimbabwe Power Firm Agrees $110 Million Afreximbank Financing Deal

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Zimbabwe's state-owned power company has signed a $110 million syndicated loan with continental trade finance bank Afreximbank, the bank said on Friday.
A power plant in Zimbabwe's second largest city, Bulawayo. (VOA)
A power plant in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo. (VOA)

 

“The funds will help Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) to improve revenue collection through smart meters and pre-paid meters and thus pay off regional creditors’ accounts,” Afreximbank said in a statement.

Many electricity users in Zimbabwe are on a post-pay system and rack up large debts, which is bad for ZETDC’s books and hurts its ability to supply power.

Afreximbank said it had signed financing deals worth another $78 million with three other Zimbabwean companies – the Central African Building Society, CBZ Bank and ZB Bank – at a trade fair in the South African port city of Durban.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Mark Potter

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *