5:22 by Pindula News Have your say: ZINASU President Set Free Over Schoolchildren Anti-Mnangagwa Protest

Harare Magistrate Sheunesu Matova on Friday 12 November 2021 set free Takudzwa Ngadziore, the leader of Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), who had been on trial for allegedly inciting some school children to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.