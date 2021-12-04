14:21 by NewsHawks Have your say: Munatsi burial order issued as his family awaits postmortem results

THE late business executive Doug Munatsi’s burial order was issued yesterday while further examinations to ascertain the cause of his death continue. Munatsi died early on Monday morning in a “suspicious” fire that broke out in his seven-bedroom luxurious apartment at Northfields in the Avenues area of Harare.