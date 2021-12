10:24 by Global Press Journal Have your say: Pandemic Inspires Locals to Rediscover Natural Wonders

LAKE CHIVERO, ZIMBABWE — The distant braying of a zebra carries over the crisp breeze. An endless expanse of greenery meets a body of deep blue water, glimmering silver where the sun kisses it. Visitors of all ages turn their faces up to the warm rays, reveling in what they had once taken for granted: their country’s natural beauty.