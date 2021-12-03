President Mnangagwa Accords Douglas Munatsi A State-assisted Funeral

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said the Government will liaise with the family to ensure implement President Mnangagwa’s directive. Pindula News presents Sibanda’s statement:
His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa, has directed that the late Douglas Munatsi who passed on earlier in the week be accorded a State-assisted funeral. The Office of the President and Cabinet will liaise with the bereaved Munatsi family to ensure this directive by His Excellency the President is effected.
The Office continues to stand by the bereaved Munatsi family during this very difficult time.
Dr M. J. M. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet
OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET
Meanwhile, the Munatsi family is yet to determine when the former BancABC boss will be buried.
Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of death.