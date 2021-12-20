Rolling The Dice On The Top Four In The English Premier League

Having made your prediction and placed a bet on EPL matches for who will come tops might not have been the easiest thing to do this season. Before Manchester City won its first title in the 2011/2012 season, the top four was dominated by “big four clubs,” Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Once City entered the fray, the guard changed, and the order became more complicated. And this season is no different.
What’s In The Top Four?
Arsenal fans have been taunted for many years for celebrating finishing fourth and this being the only “trophy” the team could win during its trophy drought. Fourth, of course, is not a trophy but being in the top four has its perks.
Besides having the bragging rights of piping their rivals to a ranking higher than them, the top four in the EPL get a larger portion of the prize money and television rights money. They qualify for the Champions League, which means more money for the club.
So you really cannot blame Arsenal fans for celebrating being in the top four, of which under Arsene Wenger’s 20-year tenure, they only failed to finish in the top four once. Current boss Mikel Arteta failed to guide his team to any European football after finishing eighth.
So Who’s Finishing In The Top Four?
We want to say positions one, two and three are a foregone conclusion but, if history is anything to go by, finishing top of the log going into the new year does not guarantee you the crown at the end of the season.
Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea currently occupy the top three spots in the EPL, and with the form they are in, the only conversation they should be included in is who will win the league. We look to the other teams all vying for that final spot.
Arsenal
After a dismal start to the season where the Gunners lost their first three games, it looked like never-ending doom, but the Gunners crawled back and went on an eight-game unbeaten run that saw them win six and draw two of those games.
The bigger teams still seem to be a huge hurdle for Arsenal to leap over as they have suffered defeats to Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester teams. They currently sit sixth on the table and if they can collect one or two scalps against the big teams while beating the smaller teams, finishing fourth could be a dream realised.
Manchester United
Now that Ole has “left the wheel,” the Red Devils look like a much better team under new boss Ralph Rangnick. When times were tough at Old Trafford, things didn’t go as planned for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. There was no middle ground where United could scrape through. It is either they were bad, or they were good.
Since Ole left, United have found their feet again and are yet to lose a game. There is a new sense of optimism at the club under Rangnick, and if they can keep up this form, they will be hard to keep out of the top four.
Having made it to the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Red Devils need to be wary that this does not affect their domestic campaign. Currently, they occupy fifth place on the table.
West Ham United
We love the EPL because it always has a couple of dark horses that come through to shake the table. This season that team is West Ham United.
David Moyes’ side is fourth on the log and eight points adrift of third-place Chelsea, who they have already beaten thus far. They have also collected victories against Liverpool and Tottenham and look to be a force to be reckoned with this season.
Consistency will be key to the Hammers’ fourth place bid as they certainly have a capable side with a capable manager at the helm.
Tottenham Hotspurs
The signing of Antonio Conte must have come as a great relief to all Spurs fans. There was much hope for the team when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as head coach during the summer break, but that did not quite work out.
A quick damage control measure by bringing in the former Inter Milan coach who came off the back of a Series A winning season with the team is sure to help the team regain its form. And Conte has also won the EPL before. Spurs are seventh on the log with two games in hand and three points away from West Ham.
Battle To The End
Survive the gruesome scheduling of the Christmas games, and you will have done the harder bit of the season. Crucial to the second half of the season and attaining that final fourth place spot is avoiding injuries and keeping your players fit. The battle for fourth is just beginning
