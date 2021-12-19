12:47 by Own Correspondent Have your say: Warrant of arrest issued for Chief Ndiweni after 10 Downing Street visit Police say Chief Ndiweni defaulted on bail conditions

BULAWAYO – A court in Bulawayo has issued a warrant for the arrest of Ntabazinduna chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, just days after he stood outside 10 Downing Street in London to petition the British government to press President Emmerson Mnangagwa over extending voting rights to Zimbabweans in the diaspora.