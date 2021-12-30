30.12.2021 8:37
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update 29 December 2021

Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 29 December 2021:
• 2 107 New Cases (All local) and 27 Deaths reported today. (7-day rolling average*  for new cases goes up to 1 464 from 1 397 (yesterday).

• Vaccination Update: 5 366 received the 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 4 112 241; 6 586 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 3 121 783 while 653 received their 3rd dose bringing cumulative for 3 rd dose to 4 596.

• As of 28 December 2021, @1500hrs there were 416 hospitalised cases: New Admissions (72). Asymptomatic 64. mild to moderate 304, severe 45 and 3 in Intensive Care Units.

• 7 734 tests done today (Positivity today was 27.3 %)

• 3 953 new recoveries: National Recovery rate rise to 83% & Active cases go down 30 772.

• As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 207 655 Cases 173 916 recoveries & 4 967 Deaths.

Province PCR Tests Ag Cum Cases (New) Recovered Cases (New) Active Cases Deaths (New)
Bulawayo 536 19 629(54) 16 068(750) 2782 779(8)
Harare 2212 44 793(149) 40 184(843) 2970 1639(2)
Manicaland 1438 22 691(186) 18 789(450) 3416 486(1)
Mash Cent 316 12 336(117) 10 263(271) 1805 268(2)
Mash East 452 25 305(459) 18 618(515) 6310 377(7)
Mash West 604 25 481(290) 19 181(135) 5782 518(5)
Midlands 363 15 983(66) 12 502(321) 3067 414(1)
Masvingo 411 16 309(192) 15 007(159) 1111 191(0)
Mat North 695 13 429(361) 11 248(290) 2071 110(1)
Mat South 707 13 699(233) 12 056(219) 1458 185(0)
Total 7734 209 555(2107) 173 916(3953) 30 772 4 967(27)

 

