15:20 by Pindula News Have your say: 2019 Total AFCON Final Super-fan, Alvin Zhakata Collapses After Malawi Vs Morocco Match

Warriors die-hard supporter and 2019 Total AFCON final super-fan, Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata has been hospitalised in Yaounde, Cameroon after collapsing after the Malawi Vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals match.