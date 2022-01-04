15:28 by Pindula News Have your say: 4 Heavily-armed Poachers In Fierce Shootout With Guards At A Private Game Park

Four poachers armed with AK-47 rifles were engaged in a fierce shootout with 14 guards at Eldorado Game Park in Macheke, Mashonaland East province on Friday night after killing impalas in the game reserve, reported The NewsHawks.﻿