40th Universal Periodic Review of human rights: UK statement on Zimbabwe

We are concerned by restrictions on freedom of assembly, the harassment of journalists, opposition and civil society, and that the Private Voluntary Organisation Amendment Bill could be used to restrict civic space.
The UK calls on Zimbabwe to hold accountable those individuals responsible for human rights violations, as well as for the Government to increase access to basic documentation and tackle gender-based violence. We are also concerned by constitutional amendments which risk reducing judicial independence.
We recommend Zimbabwe:
- Fully implement the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry Report;
- Fully implement the recommendations of the 2018 election observer reports ;
- Align the Marriages Act with the constitution to criminalise child, early and forced marriage.
