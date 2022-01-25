Arlington Estate Developers Respond To Demolition Threats

The developers issued a statement this Tuesday in response to utterances attributed to Harare Metropolitan Province Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Tafadzwa Muguti.
Muguti was quoted as saying that all houses and developments around the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport area, including Arlington Estate and Retreat suburb face demolition. The statement by the Developers of Arlington Estate read:
Dear valued Stakeholders of Arlington Estate
Following statements appearing in the Press on 25 January 2022 regarding the alleged non-compliance of Arlington Estate with certain laws and the threat of demolition of certain properties, we the developers of the Remainder of Arlington Estate, commonly known as Arlington Estate, would like to advise our stakeholders that over the past 15 years, we have developed the Estate in strict compliance with the following:
- The Southern Incorporated Areas Local Development Plan No.31 which designates the Remainder of Arlington Estates as mixed density residential land,
- The approved Permit Number SD1750/04 dated 14 June 2005 issued by the City of Harare in terms of the Regional, Town and Country Act (Chapter 29:12) creating residential and ancillary services Stands
- an approved stands Cadastral Survey in terms of the Survey Act (Chapter 20:12), and
- an Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA“) Certificate issued in terms of the Environmental Management Act (Chapter 20:27)
In line with the above, the development has been issued with Certificates of Compliance in terms of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) and we have to date transferred title to more than 550 homeowners in terms of the Deeds Registry Act (Chapter 20:25).
To date, the validity of the cited licenses and permits have not been formally or otherwise contested. We will keep you updated on any developments pertaining to the Estate and assure you that this is receiving our full attention.