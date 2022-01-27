27.1.2022
15:15
British Embassy Important Announcement
IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM THE BRITISH EMBASSY FOR TRAVELLERS TO THE UK FROM ZIMBABWE:
OPEN FOR TRAVEL WITH ALL RESTRICTIONS REMOVED FOR ELIGIBLE VACCINATED ARRIVALS
|Changes to COVID-19 testing measures for travellers arriving in the UK from 4am 11 February
- Arrivals who are not fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the UK, as well as filling out the simplified PLF. They will not need to self-isolate on arrival, and will only need to do so on receipt of a positive result.
- From 4am on 11 February all testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated (details here) arrivals, with only a passenger locator form (PLF) only required. It will be simplified, confirming their vaccination status, travel history and contact details, and people will have an extra day to fill it out before travelling.
- Children aged 12-15 in England will be able to prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection via a digital NHS COVID Pass from 3 February for outbound travel, making it easier for children and families to travel to countries which require proof of vaccination or prior infection to gain entry, avoid isolation, or access venues or services.
- If you’re in Zimbabwe and you need advice which is not covered by reading our travel advice then you can call us on +263(242)338808/9 or +263(242)858552500 or contact us online. If you need urgent help (for example, you’ve been attacked, arrested or someone has died),or calling from the UK on behalf of someone in Zimbabwe, call +441908516666.
