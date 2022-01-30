17:18 by Zimbabwe Vigil Have your say: Chamisa appeals for Ramaphosa’s help – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Nelson Chamisa has appealed to President Ramaphosa’s government not to ignore the political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe by ‘burying its head in the sand and having an ostrich mentality’. He was talking to the South African national broadcaster SABC on a visit following the launch of his new party Citizens’ Coalition for Change.