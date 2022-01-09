Chamisa’s MDC Alliance Set For Crunch Meeting Over Party Name

This comes after the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora laid claim on the MDC Alliance name and any other name with the acronym MDC.
Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda confirmed tomorrow’s meeting to The Standard. He said:
The party will hold a crucial meeting to resolve that issue. You may ask our national party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere for further clarification because I only speak on behalf of the president. She will also make an official announcement after the meeting.
Mahere said the party will reveal its position to its supporters at the “appropriate time”. She said:
The party is ready for the by-elections, but there is a need to implement electoral reforms, which are not negotiable — to solve the governance crisis in Zimbabwe.
We need to align our electoral laws to the Constitution and there is a need for full disbandment of the partisan and militarised Zimbabwe Electoral Commission secretariat.
Mwonzora’s spokesperson Lloyd Damba reiterated that the names MDC-T and MDC Alliance were both theirs. Damba said:
So we are going to use any of the names and no one outside of our party is allowed to use any of the above.
Our claim to the MDC Alliance name is not to spite anyone but is embedded in the history of the MDC name, of which the resolution was made on the 27th of July 2017 and the signing of the pact on the 5th of August 2017 in Zimbabwe Grounds.