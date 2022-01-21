14:30 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: CHRA gives City of Harare 48-hour ultimatum to fix poor drainage system

COMBINED Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has given City of Harare a 48-hour ultimatum to attend to the maintenance, repair and refurbishment of the drainage systems in the capital city’s high-density suburbs including the CBD, where the local authority has failed and neglected to maintain them.