CIASA Statement on proclaimation of by-elections date

Citizens in Action Southern Africa (CIASA) the proclamation of by-elections by President Mna in terms of section 39 (2) of the Electoral Act which are to be held on 26 March 2022 with the nomination court sitting on 26 January 2022. The proclamation is for filling 28 vacancies in the National Assembly which have arisen because of deaths and recalls of representatives of those constituencies and the 105 local authority` seats.