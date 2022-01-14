Crisis Coalition condemns police brutality against disgruntled teachers

On January 12, 2022 armed police in Harare disrupted a peaceful demonstration by disgruntled teachers under the banner of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) who were demanding salaries pegged in United States dollars.
During the disturbances, 15 teachers were arrested while several others were injured as a result of police brutality.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Spokesperson and ARTUZ President, Obert Masaraure was among those who were brutalised and arrested by the armed police.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is dismayed by the fact that the government continues to respond with brute force to genuine calls for a living wage in a highly inflationary environment.
What is more disturbing is the fact that the government continues to show insincerity towards addressing the plight of teachers and civil servants at a time corruption and looting by political elites is rampant. We continue to witness more talk and no action in as far as addressing the plight of teachers and civil servants is concerned.
As Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition we stand in solidarity with the teachers in Zimbabwe who together with other civil servants, continue to receive slave wages from the government. We call upon teacher unions across the country to unite in demanding a living wage and resist the divide and rule tactics from the government.
We implore the State to uphold citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed right to protest which is guaranteed under Section 59 of the constitution as well as the right to fair labour practices as guaranteed under Section 65 of the constitution.
Blessing Vava
National Director