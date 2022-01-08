FUEL: ZERA Scraps Mandatory Petrol Blending

The authority made the announcement in a statement that also announced a downward review of fuel prices.
Zimbabwe introduced mandatory petrol blending in 2011, and by 2014 the blended petrol grade E15 was available on the market.
The introduction of mandatory blending came against the backdrop of fuel crises, and the need to promote local investments.
Announcing the suspension, ZERA said:
The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio has been reviewed from E 10 to E0.
ZERA also announced that the new price for Diesel 50 in local currency is $149.55 per litre down from $150.31 while that of petrol is pegged at $152,87 from $154,56 in December.
In United States (US) dollars, the price of Diesel 50 is at US$1,38 while that of petrol (E0) is now pegged at US$1,41 down from US$1.42 per litre.Post published in: Featured