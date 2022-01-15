Govt extends lockdown, schools likely to open in February

The country is currently on the level 2 lockdown with the Omicron variant causing a spike in infections and fatalities.
In a statement, acting president Constantino Chiwenga said after the two week period, schools will be given a further seven days “to put preventive public health measures in place before the commencement of the general school calendar depending on the prevailing situation at that time”.
Chiwenga urged enforcement officers to conduct regular assessments of compliance in learning institutions, at least on a weekly basis.
“The provincial taskforce teams are exhorted to strengthen their efforts of mobilising all those eligible to get vaccinated,” he said.
Chiwenga aslo encouraged citizens to continue adhering to the Covid-19 prevention measures like wearing of face masks, sanitising, washing hands with soap and avoiding crowds.