5:53 Gutu Teacher Labelled 'Security Threat' Ordered To Transfer

Chief Serima (born Vengai Rushwaya) and ZANU PF MP John Paradza have allegedly ordered Batsiranayi Ngugama, a teacher at Serima High School in Gutu, to find another school as he is considered a “security threat” at his current school.