Gutu Teacher Labelled ‘Security Threat’ Ordered To Transfer

The traditional leader and Paradza allegedly enlisted the services of officers from the President’s Office (CIO), to have Ngugama forced out of the school after labelling him a security threat.
Ngugama’s lawyers, Matutu and Mureri on Tuesday wrote a letter to Gutu District Schools Inspector (DSI), Ronald Muganhu complaining against his active involvement in the matter.
The Mirror reported sources as saying that Muganhu refused to receive the lawyers’ letter at his office yesterday afternoon.
The letter, which is dated 4 January 2022, was copied to Serima High School head and the Masvingo Provincial Education Director.
The letter alleges that Muganhu, at the instigation of some unnamed CIO officers at Mpandawana summoned Ngugama and the head of the Roman Catholic-run school Progress Matongo for a meeting at his offices on Monday.
The duo arrived at 8 AM but was made to wait until 2 PM when Muganhu summoned them into his office for the meeting.
He allegedly told them that he was under instruction from the President’s Office to transfer Ngugama out of Gutu West Constituency because he was a security threat.
Muganhu added that the other complainants in the matter are Chief Serima, Gutu West MP John Paradza and Harrison Manda.
He told Ngugama that the matter was not open for discussion and ordered him to find a school to move to before the opening of the first term.
Meanwhile, Ngugama’s lawyers, Matutu and Mureri gave Muganhu 48 hours to explain why he labelled a mere school teacher, a security threat or face further legal action.
The lawyers warned Muganhu that the transfer he sought against Ngugama was illegal and therefore null and void.
When contacted for comment by The Mirror, Muganhu said he was aware of the matter but became very angry and described the publication as rotten.
Paradza said he was not aware of the matter as he was in Masvingo when Ngugama was summoned. He said:
Post published in: Featured
I am hearing this from you for the first time. I was in Masvingo when Ngugama was summoned and I don’t have the tendency to frighten people from my constituency more so teachers.
I have no reason to do that as I am guaranteed to retain my seat.