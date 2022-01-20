Mahere Responds To Chinamasa’s “Attack” On Chamisa, Biti

This was after Chinamasa had accused opposition MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa and his deputy, Tendai Biti, of treason. Chinamasa said:
First, that when they asked foreign countries to impose sanctions against Zimbabwe & for foreign forces to intervene militarily to stop the revolutionary land redistribution programme not only did they dig their own political grave but they committed unpardonable acts of treason.
In response, Mahere said the hypocrisy in Chinamasa’s remarks “is most unfortunate” considering that President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the ruling party to stop moaning about sanctions.
She claimed that sanctions were imposed because of the ZANU PF misrule. She added:
It’s not sanctions. Rather, corruption by regime elites is what has brought this nation to its knees.
Threats and propaganda won’t change the fact that your regime, instead of creating jobs, has created more poor people. The nation suffers from a record 49% extreme poverty. The people know that voting Zanu PF is voting poverty.
The people voted for the MDC Alliance in 2018 & they will vote for it again. You’re frothing at the mouth & invoking incendiary language because the whole country is saying #NgaapindeHakeMukomana & you have no answer to this resounding call for change & new, ethical leaders.
She also reminded Chinamasa that reckless, unsubstantiated allegations against fellow law practitioners constitute dishonourable, unworthy conduct.