MDC T Mwonzora gets riot police protection from ED

Currently, Mwonzora is giving a presser after he failed to field candidates in by elections and after social media state that president Chamisa will use MDC Alliance name.
This press conference by Mwonzora is a fire fighting strategy as MDC T candidates listed for by elections are withdrawing their candidature.
According to MDC T inside sources, Mwonzora met Mnangagwa at state house two weeks ago and requested favours such as Police protection.
Today, Mnangagwa sent heavily armed riot police to protect Mwonzora.
Mwonzora has been enjoying romantic relationship benefits from Mnangagwa. Mwonzora won court cases against MDC Alliance led by President Chamisa through the help of Zanu PF.
Police and army help Mwonzora to invade and capture Harvest House during the dead of the night.
In addition, Mwonzora and company are getting political funds through Mnangagwa’s assistance.
Mwonzora has benefited alot from Zanu PF including free Zupco buses which ferried MDC T delegates to extraodinary congress.
Another sources within MDC T say, Mwonzora is afraid that Khupe faction and other MDC T disgruntled members due to exclusion from the list of candidates will fight him.
It nolonger a secret that Mwonzora is Zanu PF proxy