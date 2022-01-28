18:51 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Opposition MDC-T Fails to Field Candidates in Several Zimbabwe Regions

Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance led by Douglas Mwonzora was dumped by some prospective contestants in the last minute at the Nomination Court on Wednesday in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West, resulting in the party fielding only two candidates instead of six to fill vacant seats in the forthcoming March by-elections.