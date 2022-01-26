13:10 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Residents give Muguti 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw demolition threats

AGGRIEVED residents of Arlington Estates in Harare have given a 48-hour ultimatum to Tafadzwa Muguti, the Harare Metropolitan Province Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, demanding that he should assure them that he is not going to proceed with demolishing their residential properties.